132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

By Agency News Desk

Guwahati, Aug 17 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the Durand Cup 2023 when they take on Delhi FC in their final Group E clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

Owen Coyle’s men ensured their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament with a 3-0 victory against Tribhuwan Army with the goals coming from Farukh Choudhary, Rahim Ali and Rafael Crivellaro.

The Marina Machans currently lead the group table with six points. However, defender Aakash Sangwan stated that they are as focused on winning their last group match ahead of the knockout stage as any.

“We take so many positives from our last match as we registered back-to-back victories. On top of that, we kept a clean sheet as well and qualified for the quarterfinals after winning the first two matches already. However, it doesn’t change our mentality for the forthcoming clash as we will be going for the win,” commented Aakash ahead of the match against Delhi FC.

He added, “I am very excited for the match because you know I have played with most of the players in Delhi FC. I used to represent Minerva back in the day. So, I am very excited to play against all of the Punjabi guys as I have a great bond with them and I want to prove that we are the better team.”

The ongoing 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, which is Asia’s oldest football competition, includes a total of 24 teams from the ISL, I-League, and the Armed Forces which have been divided into six groups of four teams.

The top team from each group and the two best second-placed teams across all six groups will be progressing to the quarterfinal.

–IANS

bsk

