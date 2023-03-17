scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) India’s wicketkeeper batter K.L Rahul on Friday credited his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja’s presence in the middle for making things a bit easier as the left-hander’s entry broke the shackles of the Australian bowlers in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Rahul said the key to batting in such conditions is good footwork and said he played proper cricketing shots as he struck an unbeaten 75 and raised 108 runs for the unfinished sixth wicket partnership as India defeated Australia by five wickets to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Jadeja came up with a superb all-round performance, hitting an unbeaten 45 after claiming 2-46.

With pacers Mohd Shami and Mohd Siraj taking 3-17 and 3-29 respectively, India bowled out Australia for 188. They were in trouble at 83/5 after skipper Hardik Pandya got out but Rahul and Jadeja guided them to a well-deserved victory.

“If we are good with our footwork, we could do well and it was fun batting with Jadeja. The minute the left-hander walked in, I got a few loose balls. The left-hander walked in and that worked for us. He played beautifully and he runs hard between the wickets,” Rahul told the official broadcaster after the match ended.

He added the pitch surprised them as they had expected it to offer spongy bounce but instead helped the pacers with movement off the seam.

“When we started off, I didn’t think it will help the bowlers so much, there would be a spongy bounce. Once Shami came in for his second spell, he bowled well and picked up wickets. The bowlers did well in the middle overs,” Rahul said.

He said he enjoyed keeping wickets in this Wankhede pitch as it offered bounce.

“When there’s a bounce, I like keeping wickets. It is a bit of a challenge when it is slow and low, it is challenging physically. The ball was moving around and I enjoy playing here at the Wankhede,” said Rahul, whose name has been propped up by former India coach Ravi Shastri as a wicketkeeper-cum-middle-order batter for the year’s ODI World Cup.

Rahul said things were difficult when he came in to bat and therefore tried to play normal cricketing shots and avoided getting into his shell.

“Saw three wickets fall down early, Starc was swinging the ball well and when he brings the ball back in, he is a dangerous bowler.

“Just tried to play normal cricketing shots. Got a few boundaries away and that settled my nerves. I batted with Shubman (Gill), Hardik (Pandya), and Jadeja. The talk was that there’s help on the wicket but we did not want to get into our shells and play out a certain bowler. We wanted to be positive and put the loose balls away,” said Rahul.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)
Next article
National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

News

Teachers' scam: Major part of proceeds invested in Tollywood industry, ED tells court

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US