scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st Test, Day 3: Wagner sets unwanted Test record as England hammer New Zealand for quick runs

By News Bureau

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Feb 18 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner on Saturday set an unwanted Test record after being blasted for 104 runs in his first 11 overs of Englnad’s second innings on the third day of the Day-Night first Test at the Bay Oval here.

Wagner, the 36-year-old seamer born in South Africa now plying his trade for New Zealand, on Saturday set the record for the most expensive first 11 overs bowled by any bowler in the history of cricket.

He broke the record of Australian leg-spinner Bryce McGain, whose first 11 overs cost him 102 runs without any success against South Africa in 2009.

Wagner was New Zealand’s best bowler in England’s first innings of the Test, finishing with figures of 4-82 from 16.2 overs as England declared their innings at 325/9.

However, he was subjected to an embarrassing assault by the England batsmen as the visitors went for quick runs on the third morning to extend their lead. He suffered particularly at the hands of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, both of whom sent Wagner on the leather hunt.

Pope hooked Wagner for three sixes before smacking another two fours on his way to a stunning 46-ball 49. Wagner eventually dismissed Pope caught behind, but the relief was short-lived as Brook came to the wicket and picked up from where Pope left off.

Brook hit five fours and two sixes off Wagner as the New Zealand seamer had figures of 2-104 off his 11 overs.

England’s Bazball tactics left New Zealand stunned and the experts mesmerised as the visitors smashed 104 runs from the first 15 overs of Saturday’s play.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
2nd Test, Day 2: Wanted to bowl wide as Marnus, Smith were looking to play through leg-side, says Ashwin
Next article
Golf: Korea's Im grinds out another 69 as Homa leads The Genesis Invitational
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders overcome Mumbai Meteors for second win of season

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders overcome Mumbai Meteors for second win of season

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand bounce back to keep semifinal hopes alive

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand bounce back to keep semifinal hopes alive

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC beat NorthEast, inch one step closer to playoffs dream

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC beat NorthEast, inch one step closer to playoffs dream

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC beat NorthEast, inch one step closer to playoffs dream

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England's Lauren Bell relishing challenge posed by strong India

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England's Lauren Bell relishing challenge posed by strong India

Sports

Premier League: Big weekend for title race as Arsenal, Man City back in action

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Brazilian flair helps TRAU defeat Aizawl 3-1

Sports

IPL 2023: This will be the close of MS Dhoni's career with CSK, says Matthew Hayden

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews magic steers West Indies to thrilling win over Ireland

Sports

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes' uphill journey continues with win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner ruled out due to concussion, Matthew Renshaw named substitute

Sports

Golf: Korea's Im grinds out another 69 as Homa leads The Genesis Invitational

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: Wanted to bowl wide as Marnus, Smith were looking to play through leg-side, says Ashwin

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US