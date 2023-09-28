scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums revealed

By Agency News Desk

Geneva, Sep 28 (IANS) FIFA has released its list of the 16 stadiums which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup to take place across three countries, with the number of participating teams set to increase from the current 32 up to 48, reports Xinhua.

Canada will see Toronto and Vancouver host matches, while Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will each have one stadium in Mexico.

The United States will stage games across 11 stadiums in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

–IANS

cs

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Girona move top of La Liga after Villarreal win
Next article
Meta unveils mixed reality headset Quest 3, new smart glasses
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US