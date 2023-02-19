scorecardresearch
2nd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon runs through top-order, leaves India at 88/4 at lunch

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Australia’s premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon ran through the Indian top order to leave the hosts at 88/4 in 35 overs, trailing the visitors by 175 runs at lunch on day two of second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

It was a session in which Australia burnt all of their reviews, but Lyon put them on top by picking all four wickets through varying his speed and getting a bit of turn to bamboozle the Indian top order. For India, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are unbeaten on 14 and 15 respectively and have looked assured at the crease.

Resuming from 21/0, openers K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma had to negotiate a turn from debutant left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and captain Pat Cummins finding some movement too. Realising he had enough of defending, Rahul danced down the pitch and timed his lofted whip over long-on for six of Kuhnemann to perfection, just after he survived an lbw appeal.

After burning a review on trying to get Rahul out via lbw off Kuhnemann, Australia again lost a review on attempting to get the right-handed opener dismissed in the same fashion, this time off the bowling of Cummins.

Lyon, replacing Kuhnemann and bowling from round the wicket, instantly got success when he trapped Rahul lbw, rapping him low on the front pad. Cheteshwar Pujara, walking out to bat in his 100th Test, danced down the pitch to flick off Lyon. But he missed it and was trapped lbw.

Replays later showed that if Australia had taken the DRS, Pujara could have been out for a golden duck. Rohit timed his sweep well off Kuhnemann, but in the next over, he was clean bowled by Lyon through a quicker delivery which straightened and skid to hit the stumps.

Two balls later, Lyon had another scalp when he got one to turn back into Pujara and hit the front pad below the knee roll. After umpire Nitin Menon rejected the appeal, Australia took the review immediately and got Pujara out for a seven-ball duck as replays showed the ball clipping the leg stump.

Australia burnt their third and last review when they couldn’t get Shreyas Iyer out lbw off Todd Murphy as replays showed the impact was outside off-stump. But in the next over, Lyon took his fourth wicket as Iyer flicked off the backfoot straight to forward short leg, who took the catch to his right after being hit on the arm.

Kohli, who got a huge roar from his home crowd, defended well against the spinners apart from bringing his trademark flick off Kuhnemann. Jadeja, on the other hand, was also solid in defence while taking boundaries off Lyon through cover and wide of slip, to take India to safety at lunch.

Brief scores: Australia 263 lead India 88/4 in 35 overs (Rohit Sharma 32, Virat Kohli 14 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 15 not out; Nathan Lyon 4-25) by 175 runs

–IANS

nr/bsk

La Liga: FC Barcelona confirm hamstring injury to midfielder Pedri
WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore announce Smriti Mandhana as captain of women's team
Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India meet England with semis spot on line (preview)

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders overcome Mumbai Meteors for second win of season

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand bounce back to keep semifinal hopes alive

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC beat NorthEast, inch one step closer to playoffs dream

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England's Lauren Bell relishing challenge posed by strong India

Sports

Premier League: Big weekend for title race as Arsenal, Man City back in action

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Brazilian flair helps TRAU defeat Aizawl 3-1

Sports

IPL 2023: This will be the close of MS Dhoni's career with CSK, says Matthew Hayden

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews magic steers West Indies to thrilling win over Ireland

Sports

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes' uphill journey continues with win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: David Warner ruled out due to concussion, Matthew Renshaw named substitute

Sports

Golf: Korea's Im grinds out another 69 as Homa leads The Genesis Invitational

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Wagner sets unwanted Test record as England hammer New Zealand for quick runs

