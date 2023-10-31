37th National Games: Hurdlers Jyoti Yarraji and Tejas Shirse break Games records

Panaji, Oct 30 (IANS) Asian Games medallists Jyoti Yarraji and Tejas Shirse broke National Games records on their way to winning the gold medals in 100 M and 110 M hurdles in the athletics competitions of the 37th National Games at the G.M.C Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jyoti improved on her own mark, finishing in 13.22 seconds while Tejas, who had rewritten the Games Record in the heats to 13.80 sec, held in the morning on Monday, improved his timing by finishing in 13.71 sec in the finals.

Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 47 Gold, 34 Silver and 33 Bronze followed by Haryana with 18 Gold, 15 Silver and 17 Bronze in second place and last edition’s champions SSCB are currently third with 17 Gold, 9 Silver and 7 Bronze.

On a day of records being broken, Priyanka Goswami bettered the Games record in the 20 Km walk held in the morning. Priyanka finished in 1:36:35 sec breaking the record of Munita Prajapati, who won the bronze medal. Maharashtra’s Sejal Anil Singh finished in 1:41:13 sec to win the silver.

In the 400 M, Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu took gold, finishing in 52.85 sec well ahead of Jyotikasri D of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala’s Jisna Mathew.

In the men’s category, K. Avinash of Tamil Nadu took gold dipping ahead of Haryana’s Vikrant Panchal. Maharashtra’s Rahul Ramesh Kadam finished with the bronze.

Abha Khatua of Maharashtra won gold in Women’s Shot Put with a throw of 17.09 m and Muhammed Anees of Kerala won the gold in Long Jump with a jump of 8.15 m.

Lili Das of West Bengal beat fellow international K.M Chanda of Delhi to the finish line in women’s 1500 M to win the gold. In the men’s 1500 M, Ritesh Ohre of Madhya Pradesh won the gold with a timing of 3:40.93 sec.

In the men’s 20 Km walk held in the morning, Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand won gold with a timing of 1:27:43 sec. SSCB’s Servin won the silver with a timing of 1:41:13 sec and Hardeep of Haryana won the bronze in 1:42:24 sec.

Tejaswin Shankar representing Delhi is ahead in Decathlon with 4062 points after the completion of Day 1 with Kerala’s N. Thowfeeq closely behind.

In swimming, Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat and Bhavya Sachdeva underlined their prowess in long-distance swimming when they bettered the National Games mark in 1500m and 800m freestyle respectively on day 2 of the aquatic competition at the Campal Swimming Complex.

Rawat, who stopped the clock at 15:38.73 seconds, was so dominant in the men’s 1500m freestyle category at the Campal Swimming Pool that second-placed Sajan Prakash of Kerala was almost 30 meters behind while bronze winner Advait Page of Madhya Pradesh was a lap behind.

In the 800m women’s freestyle event, Bhavya Sachdeva staved off the initial challenge for Telangana’s Vritti Agarwal to clinch her second successive National Games gold medal with a timing of 9:08.60s, improving her own of 9:15.24s set last year in Gujarat.

National Games records were also bettered in men’s and women’s 4×100 Medley. In the men’s category, Services (3:46.81s) clinched the gold, Tamil Nadu (3:47.16s) the silver and Karnataka (3:47.43s) took home the bronze with all three teams improving on the previous mark.

In the women’s 4×100 Medley, gold winner Karnataka (4:25.82s) and silver medallists Bengal (4:27.73s) improved on the previous National Games record. Odisha won the bronze with a time of 4:28.88s.

In the table tennis competition at the Campal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Maharashtra women beat Haryana 3-1 to clinch the gold medal. In the Men’s category, Delhi beat West Bengal 3-1 to secure the Gold Medal.

