37th National Games: Odisha's golden girls reign supreme in Women's Football

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Odisha defeated the mighty Manipur 4-2 in the tiebreaker to become the champion of the 37th National Games Women’s Football competition at Tilak Maidan, at Vasco, Goa, on Sunday.

The tiebreaker was applied after the two teams were locked 1-1 at the end of the regulation period. Odisha had the last laugh in penalties winning 4-2. This is the second time Odisha have won the National Games Women’s football gold medal.

After a goalless first half, international star Pyari Xaxa put Odisha in the lead in the 51st minute. However, Manipur restored parity in the 79th minute through Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi.

In the tiebreaker, Pyari Xaxa, Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar, Bannya Kabiraj and S Lynda Kom scored the goals in the first four penalties. Manipur found the target through Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi and Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi.

In the bronze medal match, Haryana edged Bengal 1-0 with Tannu scoring the all-important goal in the 36th minute.

