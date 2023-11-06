scorecardresearch
37th National Games: Services, Manipur enter men's football final with contrasting wins

By Agency News Desk
Fatorda (Goa), Nov 6 (IANS) Services and Manipur reached the final of the men’s football event in the 37th National Games, winning their matches in contrasting styles against tough opponents at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on Monday.

While Services were the runaway 4-2 winners against a strong Kerala outfit in the day’s first match, Manipur didn’t have it easy against Punjab. The northeastern state, however, had the last laugh as they managed a 2-1 victory in the end. The final will be played on Wednesday.

In the Services-Kerala match, the latter took the lead in the 27th minute when Nijo Gilbert scored from the spot. Services restored parity just before halftime through Rahul Ramakrishnan, who scored again five minutes after the change of ends.

Two more goals from P. Christopher Kemei and Bikash Thapa finally sealed the deal in favour of Services. In between, Sanju G. reduced the margin for Kerala, but it didn’t help them in the end.

In the second semifinal, Manipur took a 2-0 lead at halftime with goals from Phijam Sanathoi Metei and Leimajam Sangkar Singh.

In the second half, Punjab made all efforts to come back to the game and pulled one back through Abhishek Rattu. Manipur, however, held on to their slim lead grimly till the final whistle.

0
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
