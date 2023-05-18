scorecardresearch
38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (IANS) Sheeba, 38, hails from Kollam, Kerala and earns a living by working in cashew factories and nearby farmlands. She is also an athlete who has won numerous awards at Veteran athletic meets in and outside the country.

Her favourite disciplines include marathon and 5000m running and walking and has now registered for the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championships to be held in the Philippines in November this year.

“I have been told it will cost Rs 1.50 lakh and I don’t have the money for it. In the past, I have taken part in similar meets held in Sri Lanka, Brunei and a few other countr”es,” said Sheeba.

It was at the age of 33 that Sheeba started to take part in Veteran Athletic meets.

“Initially, people started making fun of me, why I am doing all this at this age, but soon when I started returning with medals, many have started to sup”ort me,” said Sheeba, whose small house is decorated with numerous medals that she has won.

“Now I don’t have any more space to keep medals, so I have to keep them in g”nny bags,” and emptied one bag to show the medals.

“Now I have started to give away what I have won to children. I have just one thing to say to all, all have one or the other talent and if everyone works on that then success will c”me to them,” adds Sheeba who is now waiting for help so she can make her trip to the Philippines.

And when asked about her preparations, she said her work in the farmlands as a labourer is very good strength training. Apart from that she does jogging and running.

–IANS

sg/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
