3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh, Smith, Labuschagne smash fifties as Australia make mammoth 352/7

By Agency News Desk

Rajkot, Sep 27 (IANS) David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne smashed fifties as Australia scored 352/7 in 50 overs against India in the final ODI of the three-game series at the SCA stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first on a flat pitch and scorching heat requiring for the drinks to be carried on the field, Warner made a quick 34-ball 56, followed by Marsh top-scoring with 96 off 84 balls and Smith making 74 off 61 balls.

Though India fought back at the end after being taken for plenty of runs, Labuschagne batted through others collapsing around him to make 72 off 58 balls. His efforts took Australia to a score which is also the highest 50-over total at this venue, though they would rue out on a chance to get a score above 400, which was a possibility at one point.

Brief Scores: Australia 352/7 in 50 overs (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74; Jasprit Bumrah 3-81, Kuldeep Yadav 2-48) against India

