scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh, Ashwin pick three wickets each as India bowl out Australia for 197

By News Bureau

Indore, March 2 (IANS) Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets each to lead a frantic fightback for India and bowl out Australia for 197 in their first innings on day two of third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Stadium, here on Thursday.

Though the visitors’ fell short of 200 by only three runs, they still had a healthy lead of 88 runs.

The first hour of day two belonged to Australia as India were unable to make breakthroughs in 16 overs. But after the drinks break, things turned dramatically as Umesh and Ashwin took 3/12 and 3/44 respectively as Australia lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs in 28 balls.

While Umesh was efficient with his exhibition of reverse swing and reached 100 Test wickets at home, Ashwin was able to extract turn, and use it with flight to trigger an Australian batting meltdown.

Resuming from 156/4, it looked like the pitch was a little less spiteful than it was on day one. Ravindra Jadeja found some turn, but it wasn’t much to threaten Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green.

Green got the first boundary of the day by driving past mid-off against Mohammed Siraj, and then danced down the pitch with a straight bat to take another four off Jadeja. Handscomb was compact in defence, but when trying to defend off Ravichandran Ashwin, the ball spun in sharply and took the inner edge to forward short leg.

Green was next to depart, trapped lbw by Umesh Yadav right in front of the stumps. Coming from around the wicket, Umesh produced a gem to beat the outside edge of Mitchell Starc and send his off-stump on a cartwheel ride.

Ashwin struck again when he had Alex Carey playing down the wrong line and was firmly beaten on the inside edge, trapping him lbw. After Umesh sent Todd Murphy’s off-stump on a walk, Ashwin finished off the innings as Nathan wanted to sweep, but missed the ball and saw his stumps in disarray.

Brief Scores: Australia 197 in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 21; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12) lead India 109 in 33.3 overs by 88 runs

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka
Next article
Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club
This May Also Interest You
News

Priety Zinta 'cannot believe it's been 7 years' since her wedding

News

Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed

Technology

US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns

Technology

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Sports

Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club

News

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Fashion & Lifestyle

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic eases past Griekspoor to enter quarterfinal

News

'Creed III' star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy team up for boxing gym pop-up in LA

News

SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April end for 'Tiger 3'

News

Ed Sheeran announces new album, reveals wife had tumour during pregnancy

News

Will Smith accepts special honour at AAFCA, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars

Sports

Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century

Sports

Australia to play Ecuador in World Cup homecoming

Technology

Intel's next-gen chips may support Windows 12

Technology

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo lays off 200 employees

Technology

Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'Report status updates' feature on Android beta

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US