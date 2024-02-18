3rd Test: I'm just trying that whenever I'm set, make it big, says Yashasvi Jaiswal on unbeaten 214

Rajkot, Feb 18 (IANS) The scintillating start that Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to in his Test career reached a crescendo when he made an unbeaten 214 in India’s 434-run win over England at Rajkot, registering back-to-back double centuries. In seven Tests, Jaiswal has now made 861 runs at an average of 71.75, including three hundreds, all of which have been converted to 150-plus scores. Jaiswal retired hurt on 104 due to back cramps on Day Three.

He returned after Shubman Gill fell on Day Four to remain unbeaten on a career-best score of 214 off 236 balls. He hit 14 fours and 12 sixes and levelled with Wasim Akram for the world record for most sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal is also the first Test player to hit more than 20 sixes in a series.

He credited the approach to making a big score after being set as the reason behind his stupendous success in Tests.

“I’m just trying that whenever I’m set, (I) make it big. Because in Test cricket you never know, when you’re playing well you have to make it big. It was pretty difficult for me because initially, I wasn’t getting runs. So had to play the session, and get set. That’s when I felt I could score runs.”

“After a while, my back was not good. I didn’t want to go out (of the field) but since it was too much, I went out. Today when I came, I wanted to make sure that I take the game forward and bat till the end. I felt there was something in the wicket and the ball was hard. For me, it is important for me to give teams a good start so it was important for me to play a long (innings),” said Jaiswal to broadcasters after the match ended.

His 214 not out also made him the third youngest Test batter in the world to record two double centuries in the format after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli. Jaiswal also became the third Indian batter to make back-to-back double hundreds in Tests after Kambli and Virat Kohli.

“I tell myself whenever I get set, I need to score well because you can get out anytime. My seniors have said to make it count. The way Rohit bhai and Jaddu bhai played, motivated me a lot. Their passion determined me to play session by session. I thought inside the dugout that when I go out there I should also make it count. Test cricket is hard, but I thought that when I’m in there, I need to give my 100%,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja was returning to the third Test at his home ground in Rajkot after missing the Visakhapatnam Test due to a hamstring injury. He made his return count by making 112 in the first innings and had a match haul of seven wickets, including 5-41 in the second innings to bowl out England for 122 in a massive chase of 557, earning the Player of the Match award.

“I was looking to build a partnership with Rohit. We were in a difficult situation, looked to back my strengths, play my shots. Do not be too conscious, just watch the ball and play the ball. Batting first, the ball comes on nicely.”

“I knew when Rohit won the toss this is all we wanted — bat first and bowl second. You won’t get easy wickets (on this pitch), you have to work hard. Need to bowl in good areas, can’t just bowl and get wickets,” he said.

–IANS

nr/bsk/