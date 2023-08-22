scorecardresearch
4 Nations Tournament: Clinical Indian junior women’s hockey team defeats Spain 2-1

Düsseldorf, Aug 22 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team put up a strong performance against Spain, winning 2-1 in the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 here on Tuesday.

Annu (21′) and Sakshi Rana (47’) scored a goal each for India. For Spain, Lima Teresa (23’) was on target.

The first quarter started with the action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. India got off the blocks with the intent to attack in the first quarter but solid defending by Spain kept the scores level.

With scores levelled, the second quarter started with a high tempo. India upped the ante in an attempt to take the lead and it paid off. Annu (21’) broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as she found the back of the net scoring a fine field goal.

However, Spain hit back immediately through Lima Teresa (23’) with a field goal to level the score 1-1 at the end of the second quarter. Going into half-time, the score was 1-1.

The third quarter saw no goals with top defending from both sides. In the fourth quarter, in an attempt to take the lead, India started making attacking moves.

Sakshi Rana (47′) scored a fine field goal in the final quarter of the match to give India the lead. Following that, Spain launched a counter-attack in search of an equaliser, but the Indian team held firm to prevent any late goals, and the match ended with the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team winning 2-1.

