4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 commences

By Agency News Desk

Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) Fourth District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 commenced on Wednesday at Indoor Sports Complex in Elahibagh, Srinagar.

The opening function witnessed an overwhelming response of more than 250 boys and girls representing different schools and clubs across the district.

The Championship, organized by the District Rowing Association in collaboration with the J&K Rowing and Sculling Association and the J&K Sports Council, promises to showcase the region’s burgeoning talent in rowing.

The opening ceremony was graced by guests, including Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar (SP Hazratbal, Sgr) as the Chief Guest, and Tariq Ghani (President CCIK) and Vandana Daftari (Regional Director for Art of Living) as the Guests of Honour.

On Wednesday, 35 out of the scheduled 52 races were successfully conducted, with the remaining races scheduled for Thursday. The medal ceremony will follow the conclusion of the remaining races.

President of the J&K Association of Rowing and Sculling Dr. Burhan Bazaz said that the association’s commitment in unveiling and nurturing the hidden talent of the youth across J&K by offering them a platform to showcase their skills.

“We are thrilled to witness such a massive participation of students in the Fourth District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship. It is a testament to the dedication and passion these young athletes possess. J&K Association of Rowing and Sculling is wholeheartedly committed to fostering talent in the region and providing deserving players with opportunities to excel,” he said.

Bilquis Mir, an international player of Kayaking, seized the moment to highlight the significance of initiatives like this championship. She emphasized the need for more youth to participate in sports as a means to avoid drugs and transform their lives positively.

“Sports is the best game changer of life. I commend the organizers for holding such an incredible event. It’s crucial for more youth to engage in sports and steer clear of the harmful influence of drugs. This championship serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of sports,” Bilquis said.

–IANS

dan/bg

