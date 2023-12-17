Sunday, December 17, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

5 Nations Tournament: Indian men’s hockey goes down against Belgium

Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium 2-7 in their second match; Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India.

By Agency News Desk
5 Nations Tournament Indian men’s hockey goes down against Belgium
5 Nations Tournament, Indian men, hockey _ pic courtesy news agency

Valencia, Dec 17 (IANS) The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium 2-7 in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India.

The first quarter saw Belgium off the blocks and running in no time scoring three quick goals courtesy Cedric Charlier (1’), Alexander Hendrickx (10’) and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13’) to put India on the backfoot

Advertisement

Belgium further extended the lead to four goals after another goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx (16’) early in the second quarter before a field goal from Abhishek (18’) for India. This was soon followed up by another goal from Tom Boon (26’) for Belgium as India were left trailing 1-5. Close to the end of the second quarter, Jugraj Singh (27’) converted a penalty corner for India as the score read 5-2 in favour of Belgium at half-time.

No goals were scored in the third quarter despite both the teams applying constant pressure on each other. Tom Boon (46’) converted a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead for Belgium by four goals before Alexander Hendrickx (53’) followed it up later on with another goal.

- Advertisement -

The Indians were unable to convert the two penalty corners they were awarded in the final quarter as the match ended with them losing 2-7.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will play Germany on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

–IANS/hs/

Advertisement
Previous article
Geographic biases exist in ChatGPT, reveal researchers
Next article
Haryana clinch maiden Vijay Hazare crown in thrilling final
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.