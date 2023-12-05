'85-90 was good score on the track': Karunaratne, Akeal, Gurbaz react on New York Strikers; win over Delhi Bulls

Abu Dhabi, Dec 5 (IANS) It was an impeccable bowling effort from New York Strikers that saw them earn their third consecutive win in the seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modest total of 98, spinners Chamika Karunaratne and Akeal Hosein took three wickets each for the Strikers and set their side up for the win. New York bowled out Delhi Bulls for just 31 runs, the lowest total in the T10 history to climb to the top of the table.

Speaking after the match, Karunaratne, who recorded figures of 6/3 and was named the Player of the Match for the second time in the edition said, “I am very happy to win the Man of the Match again. I have been working hard this season. I almost got a hat-trick. I will keep trying – and hopefully, one day it will happen. Rovman and Gurbaz batted well to set us up. The last two overs were crucial for us with the bat. A score of 85-90 was good on that wicket. It was good bowling from everyone as well. It was a team effort and everyone supported each other.”

Akeal, who started the Strikers’ bowling attack also recorded figures of 7/3 on the day and picked the crucial wickets of Johnson Charles, James Vince, and Usman Khan. The left-arm spinner spoke after the match and said that he is looking to repeat his performances from last season.

“I am just happy to contribute and get my team over the line and get that win. I think it’s just about repetition for me. We know it’s a brutal game. It can be harsh for bowlers. So I am trying to repeat my performance from last year. And hopefully, there is one thing different that can take u over the line this year in the final.”

Strikers were put to bat first by the Bulls as there was very little on the track for the batsman on Monday. But a fantastic display from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz ensured that his side could muster up a fighting total. Gurbaz scored an unbeaten 49 on a tricky batting track and managed to help his side to 98/4 in 10 overs.

On talking about his performance, Gurbaz said, “I am happy to make a comeback. It was a good game for us and the wicket was not the best. The boys did well. I don’t mind the fact whether I get a 50 or 100, I want to score for my team. That was the most important thing for me. I am excited and happy with the win. I dedicate this innings to my brother because I spoke to him before this game and he told me I will score runs.”

