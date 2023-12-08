A look at numbers that matter ahead of WPL 2024 player auction

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) was held in 2023, with the player auction being followed by the tournament in March. The title clash saw Mumbai Indians emerge as champions with a final win over Delhi Capitals, and now before the year ends, the cricketing world is gearing up for the 2024 WPL player auction.

With the players’ retention and released lists done in October this year, all eyes will now be on the WPL 2024 auction proceedings and strategies of the five teams when the event happens in Mumbai on Saturday. IANS takes a glance at the numbers that matter ahead of WPL 2024 player auction:

A total of 165 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the WPL 2024 player auction. Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players (from 14 countries), of which 15 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, while the uncapped players are 109.

A maximum of 30 slots are available across five different teams, with nine spots for overseas players. A total purse value of INR 17.65 crore is available to the 5 different teams at the WPL 2024 player auction to put together their desired team combination.

Each team is allowed to have 18 players in their respective squads, including six foreign players.

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz have retained 15, 8, 13, 11 and 13 players respectively.

In terms of the purse size, Gujarat Giants have the greatest amount left with them – INR 5.95 crore – while UP Warriorz have INR 4 crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore have INR 3.35 crore. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have purses of INR 2.25 crore and INR 2.1 crore respectively.

For filling the slots in their respective squads, Gujarat Giants have ten slots, including three overseas players. RCB are aiming to fill seven slots, three of which are overseas players. Both Mumbai and UP have vacant player slots in the form of four Indian players and one overseas player each. Delhi have three slots to fill, one of which is for an overseas player.

In all, INR 50 lakh is the highest reserve price with two players – West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australia’s Kim Garth – choosing to be slotted in the top bracket. Four players – Australia duo of Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, alongside England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail – have kept the second-highest base price of INR 40 lakh.

