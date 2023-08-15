scorecardresearch
A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none: Indian sportspersons extend wishes on 77th Independence Day

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As the nation is celebrating the 77th Independence Day, former, as well as current Indian sportspersons, extended their greetings for the occasion on Tuesday.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, and numerous other athletes conveyed their well-wishes to fellow countrymen on the occasion of Independence Day on social media.

Sachin wrote: “I love my India. Wishing all my fellow Indians across the world a very happy Independence Day.”

Kohli took to his X ( previously Twitter) account and wrote: “Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind.

Two -time Olympic medallist, Sindhu shared her throwback picture from Rio Olympics silver-winning moment and wrote: On this Independence Day, I send warm wishes to all my fellow Indians. Raising the tricolor high on the podium multiple times has been my greatest honor.

“The sound of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ never fails to give me goosebumps, reminding us of the pride we all share in representing our beautiful and incredibly diverse country. Here’s to the collective hope that we will continue moving our great nation forward, one step at a time.”

Indian men’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma posted: “The tricolour means more than words can ever convey. Happy Independence Day.”

Veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara shared a video on X with the caption: “Let’s celebrate our freedom with responsibility. Happy Independence Day”

Olympic bronze medallist Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said: “May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023.”

Former India star batter Yuvraj Singh also posted a video and wrote in a caption: “May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence.”

Former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj wrote: “From every corner of our glorious nation, we come together as one to celebrate the essence of being Indian. Happy Independence Day, everyone! May our tri-colour always fly high. Jai Hind!

Wrestler Sakshi Mallik too wished her fans and wrote: “May the flag of our nation always fly high, and may we remember the courage and sacrifices of those who made it possible. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Former India bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a picture of him from stadium with a Tri-colour in the background and said: “The blurry image of the flag you see in this picture is not just a flag, it’s an emotion which I wore on my chest for my entire career. Let us keep our flag flying high. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians.”

India batter Suryakumar Yadav said: “A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day! May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory!”

Former India batter Suresh Raina said: “Wishing my fellow Indians a joyous #IndependenceDay! Let’s honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the spirit of unity in diversity. May the tricolour always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind!”

“Remembering our heroes and looking ahead to our future. Here’s to freedom and prosperity! Proud to be an Indian today and every day. Happy Independence Day,” star men’s doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty wrote on X.

