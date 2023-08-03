Aakash Chopra cheers for Indian Blind Cricket Teams ahead of World Games 2023 in Birmingham

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra urged everyone to come together and support the Indian Blind Cricket Teams (both men’s and women’s) for their campaign in International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

The Indian Blind Cricket Teams will feature in IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham which is scheduled to be held from August 18 to August 27.

Aakash Chopra on Thursday Tweeted a short and sweet message for the Indian contingent showing his support for the Teams as blind cricket gears to make its debut in the World Games.

“Heartiest Congratulations to India Men’s and Women’s Blind Cricket Teams as they gear up to feature in World Games 2023, Birmingham. Let’s show unwavering support and cheer for our Indian contingent as they embark on this momentous journey,” Aakash Chopra said.

The Indian men’s team is set to arrive in London for the World Games on August 14. Just a day after their arrival, they will play a practice match following their celebration of Independence Day.

Three days later, on August 17, it will be the Indian women’s team’s turn to make their entrance at the tournament’s venue. Both teams are gearing up for their highly anticipated first matches, scheduled for August 20.

In an exciting opening, the Indian men’s team will commence their journey by facing off against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the women’s team will step onto the field to take on Australia in their debut match of the tournament.

–IANS

cs