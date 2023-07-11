Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Senior sports journalist, Abhishek Tripathi has been elected unopposed as the president of the Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA), here on Monday.

According to the three trustees of DSJA, Rajendra Sajwan, Vipin Bahuguna and Rajesh Rai, the members of the DSJA met on July 6 and again on July 10 and named the new office bearers.

The term of the new office bearers will be three years.

Other members appointed are Hemant Rastogi and Vinay Yadav as Vice-Presidents, Sabi Hussain as General Secretary, Shantanu Srivastava as Joint Secretary and Roshan Jha as Treasurer.

Vipul Kashyap and Jayant were named as members of the executive committee.

–IANS

cs/bsk