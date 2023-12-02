Abu Dhabi T10: New York Strikers beat Northen Warriors in low-scoring clash

Abu Dhabi, Dec 1 (IANS) A spirited bowling display by New York Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. Northern Warriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last over before losing the match by three wickets with only five balls remaining in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Northern Warriors’ total of 88 was mainly through Colin Munro, who hit an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls with three boundaries and three sixes. Though New York Strikers thought it would be an easy win, wickets fell at regular intervals. Northern Warriors’ skipper Angelo Mathews, Abhimanyu Mithun and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets apiece to almost pull off an exciting win.

Muhammad Waseem (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) played a vital role in this well-fought New York Strikers’ win. This defeat snapped Northern Warrior’s run of two consecutive victories.

Keeper Patel claims six dismissals

Earlier, Morrisville Samp Army’s Gujarat-born USA team wicketkeeper Monank Patel produced three stumping and took three catches to lead his team’s victorious march past Team Abu Dhabi in the tenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Samp Army posted an impressive 118 for 5 through knocks of 29 runs each from Faf du Plessis and Karim Janat. Jason Holder too hit a quick unbeaten 29. Team Abu could muster only 83 for 8 with Holder bagging three wickets for 12 runs and Moeen Ali with two wickets for four runs. It was Abu Dhabi’s third consecutive defeat from three matches.

Brief scores:

Northern Warriors 88/3 in 10 overs (Colin Munro 44) lost to New York Strikers 92/7 in 9.1 overs (Muhammad Waseem 23, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 22, Angelo Mathews 2 for 16, Abhimanyu Mithun 2-18, Tabraiz Shamsi 2-11) by 3 wkts.

Player of the Match: Sunil Narine.

Samp Army 118/5 in 10 overs (Faf du Plessis 29, Karim Janat 29, Jason Holder 29n.o, Tymal Mills 2-24) beat Team Abu Dhabi 83/8 in 10 overs (Jason Holder 3-12, Moeen Ali 2-4) by 35 runs.

Player of the Match: Monank Patel

–IANS

bsk/