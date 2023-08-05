scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AC Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

By Agency News Desk

Milan (Italy), Aug 4 (IANS) AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from La Liga side Valencia, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Milan (Italy), Aug 4 (IANS) AC Milan have signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from La Liga side Valencia, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

The midfielder has signed a contract with Milan until June 30, 2028.

Born in New York on November 29, 2002, Yunus came through the Arsenal academy before transferring to Valencia in 2019. For the Spaniards, he played one season with the B team before being promoted to the First Team.

He made his debut in September 2020, eventually making 108 appearances with 5 goals. He has earned 27 appearances with the USA national team, with whom he has won two CONCACAF Nations League titles.

Yunus Musah will wear the number 80.

–IANS

ak/

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Champions Trophy: Indian men's hockey team holds Japan to 1-1 draw
Next article
Anti-obesity drug makers face lawsuit in US over ‘stomach paralysis’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Anti-obesity drug makers face lawsuit in US over ‘stomach paralysis’

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Indian men's hockey team holds Japan to 1-1 draw

Sports

US Kids World Champs: Three Indians including Nihal Cheema in top 5 after first day

News

Manjot Singh delighted to reunite with Paresh Rawal after his film debut

Sports

Mumbai City announce squad for Durand Cup 2023

News

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Biocon Biologics announces key leadership appointments, Rhonda Duffy to be COO

Sports

World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to clinch bronze medal

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Parthib hattrick leads NorthEast United to 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Anant Maheshwari returns to Honeywell as High Growth Region President, CEO

News

Elvish Yadav wins the 'Systum' in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' with full public mandate

Sports

Pep Guardiola confirms Gvardiol having medical test at Man City

News

Celine Dion is hopeful of winning the battle of her health

Technology

'There will be transition period': Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on laptop, PC import restrictions

Fashion n Lifestyle

Amitabh Bachchan: Clothes don’t make the man, the man makes the clothes

Technology

Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Sports

Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket

News

Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US