scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ACC Men's Emerging Cup: Bowlers, openers help India A to 9-wicket win against Nepal

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 17 (IANS) Openers Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma struck half-centuries after Nishant Sindhu (4-14) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (3-25) starred with the ball as India A thrashed Nepal by nine wickets in ACC Men’s Emerging Cup on Monday.

Sai Sudharsan struck an unbeaten 58 off 52 deliveries, hitting eight fours and one six, while Abhishek Sharma blasted a 69-ball 87, hitting 12 fours and two sixes as India A raced to 172/1 in 22.1 overs after bundling out Nepal for 167 in 39.2 overs in the 50-overs-a-side match.

It was right-handed pacer, Harshit Rana who struck the first blow for India when he sent back Kushal Bhurtel off the second delivery of the match, trapping him lbw. Aasif Shaikh too departed soon, edging back to Dhruv Jurel off Hangargekar for seven off 15 balls as Nepal slumped to 27/2 in the sixth over.

Dev Khanal (15) soon joined them, in the pavilion as Nepal were reduced to 30/3 in the 8th over. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel waged a lone battle, scoring 65 off 85 deliveries as Nepal continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 167.

Hangargekar (6-1-25-3) and Nishant Sindhu (3.2-0-14-4) took over after that as they shared seven wickets among themselves to help India bundle out Nepal for a paltry score.

In reply, Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma gave India A, a brilliant start as they raised 139 runs for the opening wicket. Sai struck eight fours during his innings as he raced to 58 off 52 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma was the more aggressive of the two as he blazed to 87 off 69 deliveries. He struck 12 boundaries and two sixes to help India A romp to victory in the match.

Brief scores:

Nepal 167 all out in 39.2 overs (Rohit Paudel 65, Gulsan Jha 38; Nishant Sindhu 4-14, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 3-25) lost to India A 172/1 in 22.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 58 not out, Abhishek Sharma 87; Rohit Paudel 1-25) by nine wickets.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT Season 4: Archana stuns World No.39 as Puneri Paltan resgiter first win
Next article
La Liga: Betis sign former Espanyol, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Betis sign former Espanyol, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United

Sports

UTT Season 4: Archana stuns World No.39 as Puneri Paltan resgiter first win

Sports

1st Test: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman's fifties help Pakistan recover against Sri Lanka

Technology

Americans sent millions of sensitive military emails to Mali due to ‘typo’

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Spain's Soto wins historic men's artistic swimming gold

News

Randeep Hooda serves rations to flood-hit people in Haryana

Technology

'How bad is the job market?': Tech startup CEO after getting over 3K resumes in 48 hours

Technology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career

Technology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

News

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

News

Prepare to meet… ‘The Creator’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US