Aditya Patnaik leads podium sweep for Rayo Racing

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Mumbai’s Aditya Patnaik led a 1-2-3 finish for Rayo Racing while Bengaluru’s Ishaan Madesh and Darsh Nawargaria topped their respective categories in the fourth round of the Meco-Fmsci Rotax Max National Karting Championship 2023 which concluded at the Meco Kartopia circuit, here.

Aditya Patnaik and fellow-Mumbai racers, Raiden Samervel and Krish Gupta completed the podium in the Senior Max category that witnessed close racing. Earlier, Akshat Mishra (Peregrine Racing) took the honours in the pre-final ahead of Abhay M (Birel Art India) and Adithya Arvind (Peregrine Racing).

In the Junior Max final, Ishaan Madesh continued his dominating run with a fluent victory albeit in a close finish where he held off fellow-Bengalurean Nikhilesh Raju (Peregrine Racing) and Pune’s Arafath Sheikh (Crest Motorsport). Ishaan had won the pre-final earlier and was unstoppable through the weekend.

Bengaluru’s Darsh Nawargaria (MSPORT) topped the Micro Max final with a comfortable win, sparing 4.5 seconds to second-placed Hamza Balasinorwala (Rayo Racing) from Mumbai while Chennai’s Rivaan Dev Preetam finished third. Darsh had earlier won the pre-final ahead of Rivaan and Mumbai’s Danish Dalmiya (Rayo Racing).

The final round of the championship will be held at the same venue on October 26-28.

