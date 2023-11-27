AFC CUP 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC lock horns in a crucial encounter

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Odisha FC in the reverse fixture of the AFC Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Kriranga, here on Monday.

On September 19, when both sides last met in the continental event, Odisha FC faced a heavy 4-0 defeat at their home. Mourtada Fall’s red card seemed to be the defining factor, as Dimitri Petratos, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Liston Colaco put their names on the scoresheet to hand the Juggernauts a big margin defeat. But this time, Sergio Lobera’s men will be eyeing revenge, while the Mariners will be in search of next-round qualification.

The scenes are completely different for both teams, as Odisha FC clinched the maximum points in their last two AFC Cup games, whereas Mohun Bagan Super Giant failed to get a win. Also, injury problems could be a matter of anxiety for Juan Ferrando, as Petratos, Manvir Singh, Anwar Ali, and Ashique Kuruniyan will be unavailable for the game.

Mohn Bagan Super Giant shared spoils against Bashundhara Kings despite taking the lead twice in their home game before narrowly losing to them in an away fixture. Losing points now makes the qualification a little complicated for them, as they lost Group D’s top spot to Bashundhara Kings. But the Mariners will be determined to get back on the winning track by securing all three points against Odisha FC, as their eyes are fixed on the qualification.

On the other hand, Odisha FC defeated Maziya S&RC in both home and away fixtures in high-scoring thrillers. In the last two AFC Cup games, they scored nine goals, which will motivate them before facing the Mariners. With back-to-back wins, Odisha FC have also found their momentum after facing two initial defeats, which placed them just behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the points table.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera praised his opponent during the pre-match press conference and also shared that his team is very excited to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

“I think that we are very excited about this,” said Segio Lobera. “I think they have a very good team, even during injuries and suspensions. Hopefully, we can play against them with 11 players. Because in the first game, it was difficult for us in the second half. We competed very well against them with 11 players in the first half. And in the second half with 10 players it was very difficult for us. I told you before, is a good opportunity for us to show everyone we are ready for this kind of challenge,” he added.

