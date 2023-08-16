scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Machhindra 3-1 in preliminary round two clash

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant started their 2023-24 AFC Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Nepal based club Machhindra FC in their preliminary round two clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, here on Wednesday.

New signings Anwar Ali and Jason Cummings grabbed their first goals for the Mariners, with the young Indian centre-back scoring two towering headers from set pieces while the experienced Australian striker rounded the keeper for a composed finish.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant dominated proceedings in the entire first half, with 13 attempts while their opponents had none. Bishal Shrestha, captain and custodian of Machhindra FC, produced save after save before finally conceding a Hugo Boumous corner, which was met by the leaping Anwar Ali in the 40th minute.

Another massive signing for the Mariners, Sahal Abdul Samad, looked lively on his first start for the club and would’ve been on the scoresheet twice in the first half itself if it wasn’t for the heroics of Machhindra FC goalkeeper.

The second half started off with more of the same as Mohun Bagan SG kept going forward but were wasteful in the final third.

Head coach Juan Ferrando looked to put the game to bed, bringing on forwards Manvir Singh and Dimitrios Petratos. He was almost instantly rewarded when Petratos put his countryman Cummings through on goal, who dribbled past the goalkeeper to slot it into the open net in the 56th minute.

Things got a little tense for the Kolkata giants when Machhindra FC finally started to put together a few attacks and ended up pulling a goal back in the 78th minute through a thunderous left-footed freekick from Pierre Jean Oloumou, which flew into the top-right corner.

Juan Ferrando’s side responded well to the goal and instead of sitting back, pressed forward in an attempt to win back control of the game. They finally got the third goal that put the game to rest in the 86th minute when Anwar Ali scored his second of the night, heading in a Petratos free-kick.

A much-needed result for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, bouncing back from the disappointing performance in the Kolkata derby, saw the Mariners go through to the South Zone Play-off of the AFC Cup, where they will face Abahani Limited Dhaka on August 22.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters to extend winning streak
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters to extend winning streak

Sports

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Taj Mahal

Sports

Deco signs as Barcelona's new director of sport

Health & Lifestyle

Australian health watchdog issues advisory on turmeric, curcumin supplements

Sports

American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League franchises

News

Mohit Malik promises unmatched portrayal of Punjabi Munda in his show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’

News

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to fly abroad sans prior permission

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa beat Downtown Heroes 3-0, qualify for knockouts

News

Arjun Mathur says it's essential to set boundaries in a hyper-connected world

News

Kangana Ranaut shares montage of her upcoming roles: ‘You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster’

Sports

Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

News

Shelved fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya holds meeting with Steve Barclay

News

Revealed, Seo-Jun Park’s character is ‘a definite ally’ in ‘The Marvels’

News

Algeria bans 'Barbie', says film promotes LGBTQ+ themes

News

Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Matthew McConaughey funds emergency aid plane for Maui survivors

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat host Australia 3-1 to reach final

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US