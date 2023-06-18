scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Afif, Ebadot return to Bangladesh's T20I squad for two-match series against Afghanistan

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, June 18 (IANS) Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain have made a return to Bangladesh’s T20I squad for the two-match series against Afghanistan, set to happen on July 14 and 16 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, after the three-match ODI series ends in Chattogram on July 11.

Afif was also named in Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the series against Afghanistan and last played T20Is for the side against England in March. In 62 T20Is he has played since his debut in 2017, Afif has scored 1020 runs at a strike rate of 120.28, including three half-centuries.

In the squad for the series against Afghanistan, there was no place for wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali, who was in Bangladesh’s squad for the home T20I series against Ireland.

On the other hand, Ebadot last played T20Is in the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year after his debut during the format in Asia Cup in the UAE. He recently took a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match which Bangladesh won by a whopping 546 runs in Mirpur.

In the head-to-head record, Bangladesh have emerged victorious over Afghanistan only three times out of nine occasions. After the conclusion of this series, Bangladesh’s next T20I assignment will be against New Zealand in December this year.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works
Next article
UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UP govt panel denies Ballia deaths were due to heat stroke

News

Sam Hargrave announces third 'Extraction' film in the works

News

'One Piece' live action adaptation teaser looks sure to please fans

News

Popular choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

News

Teaser out for '3 Body Problem', sci-fi drama from 'Game of Thrones' creators

News

Henry Cavill is at his fiercest best in new 'The Witcher' season 3 clip

News

Father's Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

News

Robert De Niro says his 6 older kids haven't met their baby sibling yet

Sports

Indonesia Open: Chinese shuttlers win two gold medals; Viktor Axelsen bags men's singles title

Health & Lifestyle

Dads play key role in supporting breastfeeding, safe infant sleep: Study

Sports

Ashes 2023: Would give England the edge; thinking and captaincy was brilliant, says Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

Praveen Chithravel eyes consistency ahead of Monaco Diamond League

News

Father's Day: Actor Manoj Pahwa shares 'why family is central to his existence'

Health & Lifestyle

Musk backs Joe Rogan's $100K debate challenge to vaccine scientist after RFK Jr podcast

Sports

Jr men's national hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh win in pool matches

News

24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film

News

When Rohitashv Gour's daughters arranged a perfect Father's Day for him

News

Mimoh shares lessons he learnt from his father Mithun Chakraborty

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US