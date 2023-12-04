Ahmedabad Defenders unveil squad for historic Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) In an unprecedented chapter for Indian volleyball, the Ahmedabad Defenders, reigning champions of the Prime Volleyball League Season 2, are set to etch their names in history as the first-ever Indian team to compete in the Volleyball Men’s Club World Championships 2023.

As the city of Bengaluru gears up to host the historic tournament, the Defenders have announced their squad for the tournament featuring a blend of experience and emerging talent, poised to leave an indelible mark on the competition.

The 15-member squad will be led by Muthuswamy Appavu, while Tamilvanan Srikanth and Ramanathan Ramamoorthy will feature as Liberos. The attackers will include Australian, Max Senica, Amit Gulia, Azmath Ullah, Santosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj and Nandagopal Subramaniyam.

The designated middle blockers are Ashwal Rai, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Srajan U Shetty,Parth Patel and Manoj Manjunatha, furthermore, Captain Muthuswamy Appavu and Ukkrapandian Mohan will serve as the setters for the team. Angamuthu Ramaswamy will serve in the universal position.

Ahmedabad Defenders have been slated in Pool A alongside reigning champions, Sir Sicoma Perugia from Italy, and Brazil’s Minas Tênis Clube (Itambé Minas). Meanwhile Pool B will comprise Halkbank Spor Kulübü from Turkey, Sada Cruzeiro Volei from Brazil and Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds. Ahmedabad Defenders will kick off their campaign on the 6th of December against Minas Tênis Clube (Itambé Minas)

Speaking ahead of the competition, head coach of the Ahmedabad Defenders, Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan expressed confidence in his team’s prospects at the marquee tournament.

“We have a very talented team who have had a good camp in the buildup to the competition, we have focused extensively on physical, technical and tactical aspects in our training. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase Indian volleyball to the world. I am certain we will give our absolute best.”

The Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023 will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Network across Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 3 channels and the broadcast will be shown globally on Volleyball World.

–IANS

bc/