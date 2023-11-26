Ahmedabad Marathon draws record numbers

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (IANS) The landmark seventh edition of the Ahmedabad Marathon produced some stellar displays, with the city and the running community coming together in what was nothing short of a celebration.

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is an annual run dedicated to the armed forces, with the special ‘#Run4OurSoldiers’ campaign taking centerstage. A total of Rs 50 lakh was donated for the welfare of the forces and causes opted for by runners in association with philanthropy partner United Way India.

The marathon was flagged off at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari AVSM VM and Major General SS Virk (GOC 11 RAPID), along with legendary cricketer and Mentor and Advisor of the Gujarat Giants cricket team Mithali Raj, Gujarati actor Malhar Thakar, Karan Adani (CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd), Dr Priti Adani (Chairperson, Adani Foundation) and Jeet Adani (Director – Airport Business, Adani Group).

The marathon will always be remembered because not only was this the first time it was held in the heart of the city but also saw a record turnout with more than 22,500 participants across categories. There were close to 2,500 runners from the armed forces, 150-plus participants from the police and around 4,000 who came from outside the city.

At the recently inaugurated Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, the marathon saw racers divided into the following categories: Full Marathon, Half-marathon, 10 km run, 5 km run, and for the very first time, the Samarth Champions Wheelchair Drive, with a total of 162 winners. Ahead of each race, the national anthem was played by the armed forces band. The Samarth Champions Wheelchair Drive saw 22 participants, while another 6 joined as specially abled walkers.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, said, “I am delighted and grateful to everyone for making this day a monumental success. It gives me immense pleasure to see people from all ages come together to take part in the marathon and dedicate their efforts towards the armed forces.”

Jeet Adani, Director – Airport Business, Adani Group, said, “The standout memory for me will be the Samarth Champions Wheelchair Drive, which touched everyone’s hearts. We, at Adani Group, are looking to open up more doors for the specially abled and we hope the initiative today will serve as a catalyst.”

“It’s a motivation for us to see such a huge, enthusiastic crowd supporting the armed forces. One is the fitness aspect and the other is running for the city, which is happening in front of an iconic background of the riverfront,” said Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari AVSM VM.

“The marathon’s seventh edition showed us what a great atmosphere the city and its people can create. I am sure this will help kickstart a running revolution in Ahmedabad and Gujarat,” said Mithali Raj, who was present at flag off.

“To see the city take part in the marathon with such enthusiasm was really great. It felt like the festive season was back and I congratulate the team on putting together such a fine event,” said Malhar Thakar.

