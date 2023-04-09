scorecardresearch
AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday condoled the death of former India defender Menino Figueiredo.

Figueiredo passed away late on Friday night. He was 86 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

A fierce and sturdy defender during his playing days, Figueiredo has many firsts to his name. He was the first footballer from Goa to play for India and the first captain of Goa when the state made its maiden appearance at the Santosh Trophy in 1964.

“I am saddened by Menino Figueiredo’s demise. He was one of the pioneers of Goa football, whose skills and performance attracted national attention. May God give his family the strength to tide over this difficult time,” said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran said: “In the 1960s, India had some great defenders and Figueiredo was one of them. His death has created a void in Indian football.”

Born on October 2, 1936, Figueiredo was in the squad of the Indian team when the USSR National Team toured India in 1965.

He made his debut in Mumbai (then Bombay) in the match, which the visitors won 1-0. In domestic football, he mainly played for Goa giants Salgaocar Club.

–IANS

ak/

