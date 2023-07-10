scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AIFF secretary general happy with SAFF Championship evolvement

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) The SAFF Championship has been a happy hunting ground for India, with the Blue Tigers winning eight of the 13 editions held so far. However, the ongoing 2023 edition of the championship is a rather special one, with the presence of quality teams like Lebanon and Kuwait, who have been brought in as special invitees.

India, who are on a preparation path for the AFC Asian Cup, which is set to take place in Qatar next year, have got some valuable experience of playing matches against Kuwait and Lebanon, along with games against South Asian Teams like Pakistan and Nepal.

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said, “This SAFF Championship proved to be of higher competitive value because we have had two teams that were from outside the SAFF region. The quality of the matches have been a leg up from the previous editions, be it for India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, or Maldives.”

He further went on to state that the high quality of the two teams from West Asia, along with much-anticipated rivalries like India vs Pakistan meant that the 2023 edition of the SAFF Championship has had its fair amount of fanfare.

“The fans have been absolutely fabulous. The atmosphere in Bengaluru has been electric, and we experienced the SAFF Championship in India after quite a few years too,” he said. “The India vs Pakistan match arguably had a cricket-like atmosphere. The responses on social media have been great too, which shows that the average sports fan is very much keen on India’s progress in the tournament,” he was quoted as saying by AIFF.

The SAFF Championship in Bengaluru has also thrown up a number of firsts. India skipper Sunil Chhetri has been at the forefront of such records, having equalled Maldives captain Ali Ashfaq’s tally of 23 goals in the SAFF Championships, the joint-highest by any individual.

Chhetri, with his hat-trick in the opening match of the SAFF Championship against Pakistan, also became the second-highest goalscorer in the history of Asian football, overtaking Malaysia’s Mokhtar Dahari (on 89).

While the India captain has been on red-hot form up front, banging in the goals, Blue Tigers custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been quietly doing his job at the other end, earning five consecutive clean sheets for India, stretching from the Hero Intercontinental Cup. The 31-year-old has set up an individual record of five back-to-back clean sheets, beating his own record of four back in 2018, when he did not concede goals in the Hero Intercontinental Cup and in the International Friendly against China.

Furthermore, the efforts of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh in goal have meant that India equalled its own record of eight consecutive clean sheets, which spanned from the Tri-Nation Cup to the Intercontinental Cup last month, and to India’s second match in the SAFF Championship against Nepal. The last time India achieves such a feat was more than seven decades ago, back in 1950-51, when the Blue Tigers kept eight back-to-back clean sheets (two friendlies against Ceylon, three friendlies against Afghanistan, and the first three matches of the 1951 Asian Games).

The defending champions are on the march, and have shown great character, especially against tougher opponents like Kuwait and Lebanon, and are now set to face the former yet again in the summit clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight
Next article
Ashes 2023: 'It was more about the spirit of the game': McCullum hits out at Australia over Alex Carey 'stumping'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

MCC suspends three members after altercation with Australian players at Lord's Long Room

Sports

Athletics: Neeraj plans to achieve peak fitness with focus on World Championship in August

Sports

Life has been tough for me; happy my hard work has paid off, says Indian cricketer Minnu Mani

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of the series

Sports

I could still play but…not in the IPL: AB de Villiers

Sports

Triveni Continental Kings crowned champions of inaugural Global Chess League

Sports

Ashes 2023: Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed dropped as England name 15-member squad for third Test

Sports

'England have to smarten up a bit and be ruthless', says Nasser Hussain after Lord's defeat

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'It was more about the spirit of the game': McCullum hits out at Australia over Alex Carey 'stumping'

Sports

Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight

Sports

Verstappen makes it five from five with F1 Austrian GP win

Sports

Kyrgios out of Wimbledon with wrist injury

Sports

There is pressure here still pressure begins on big stage, says Shanaka after SL qualify for ODI WC

Sports

Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m steeplechase in Stockholm

Sports

Uma, Rashi, Anusha earn call-ups, no place for Renuka, Richa, Shikha in India’s squads for Bangladesh tour (ld)

Sports

AFC U17 Asian Cup: Japan power past Korea Republic to lift the title

Sports

FIH Pro League: Spain overcome young Germans in a hard-fought clash

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dipendra Singh Airee leads Nepal to tight three-wicket win over UAE

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US