scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AIFF secretary general meets India U-17 team on eve of Spain, Germany tours

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran on met the India U-17 Men’s Team, which will travel to Spain and Germany to train and play matches as part of preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Final Rounds in June-July in Thailand.

The team is currently camping in Goa.

Present at the meeting was the Federation’s Chief Technical Officer Vincent Subramaniam, states AIFF.

Led by head coach Bibiano Fernandes, the 25-man squad will leave for Madrid, Spain, on April 10, where they will stay in the facilities of Club Atlético de Madrid. The Blue Colts will play six friendly matches against academy teams of different age groups of top Spanish professional sides.

The Indian U-17 team will then travel to Frankfurt, Germany, on May 16 to play two more friendly matches there.

Lastly, the contingent will move to Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31 for the final preparation camp for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup before India’s first match against Vietnam on June 17.

Prabhakaran said: “For us, our national youth team’s preparation is one of the biggest priority focus areas and these youth players will have big exposure opportunities in Europe in the coming weeks.

“We had a long chat with the boys. I have advised them to concentrate on the job they have in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup final in Thailand. The tour of Spain and Germany would be a huge opportunity to gain valuable experience by playing against quality opponents. I am sure the boys will make the best use of it, so that the team can achieve the target we are all aiming for and planning meticulously for a long time. My best wishes to the boys at this crucial juncture of the journey.”

The Secretary General also said: “We had an in-depth discussion with Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes and the support staff. They are totally focussed and I am sure the results in the next few months will make us proud.”

Subramaniam said he spoke at length with the Head Coach and the support staff and exchanged key ideas on tactical aspects. India have been drawn alongside Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Japan in Group D of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

India U-17 Squad for the tour to Spain and Germany:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Pranav Sundarraman.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Balkaran Singh.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Omang Dodum, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham, Lemmet Tangvah.

Schedule of matches in Spain:

April 19, 2023: India U-17 vs Atletico de Madrid U-16

April 25, 2023: India U-17 vs Leganes U-18

April 27, 2023: India U-17 vs Atletico de Madrid U-17

May 3, 2023: India U-17 vs Real Madrid U-17

May 10, 2023: India U-17 vs Getafe U-18

–IANS

cs

Previous article
IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav
Next article
Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win
This May Also Interest You
News

Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Sports

IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav

News

Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

News

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH left the auction table knowing they had a team full of right-handers, says Tom Moody

News

When a fan thought Aparshakti Khurana worked in 'Dabangg' in stead of 'Dangal'

Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

Amit Trivedi to host a friendly cricket match on his birthday

News

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues a piglet from going to slaughterhouse

News

Tina Datta says she faced the hurdles as a newcomer, was compared to senior

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Fashion and Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

Health & Lifestyle

NLF fellowships for children's book creators announced

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US