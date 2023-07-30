scorecardresearch
Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of Leicestershire stint for One-Day Cup

By Agency News Desk

Leicestershire (England), July 30 (IANS) Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who was expected to link up with Leicestershire for the upcoming One-Day Cup, will miss the tournament as he has decided to take a short break from cricket.

The 35-year-old Rahane was originally due to join Leicestershire in June but owing to his participation in the World Test Championship final against Australia and the subsequent Tests against West Indies meant that he couldn’t be with the county side.

“With those involvements previously not factored into his schedule, the 35-year-old has now expressed his desire to take a break from cricket during August and September,” stated Leicestershire in a statement.

Australia batter Peter Handscomb, who has been part of the Leicestershire setup for the County Championship and the T20 Blast, will continue to be with the team as Rahane’s replacement.

The 32-year-old Handscomb has scored 809 runs for the Club so far this season, including 681 at an average of 45.4 in Division Two of the County Championship.

Claude Henderson, Leicestershire’s director of cricket, said: “Firstly, we are fully understanding of Ajinkya’s situation. He has experienced a hectic schedule in recent months, both in India and travelling with the national team, and we accept his wishes to recover and spend some time with his family.”

“We have been in constant communication with Ajinkya and accept how situations can change quickly in cricket. He is extremely grateful for our understanding and still hopes to play for Leicestershire one day.

Thankfully, we had planned for a situation like this, and we are delighted Peter is staying on with the team. He brings many qualities alongside his batting and wicket keeping, including strong leadership, which is a massive help to Lewis (Hill) and the rest of the guys in our changing room,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

