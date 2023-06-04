scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Akhil Rabindra finishes seventh, sixth in rain-marred Round 2 of European GT4 Series

By Agency News Desk

Paul Ricard (France), June 4 (IANS) Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed the second round with seventh and sixth place finishes in the Pro-AM category at the Paul Ricard circuit here on Sunday.

This is the second season for Akhil representing the Racing Spirit of Leman team along with his Belgian teammate, Rodrigue Gillion, while driving the Aston Martin Vantage AMR.

Akhil began the weekend with a seventh position in Qualification 1 with a timing of 2:13.867. Akhil along with his teammate finished Qualifying 2 at P4 with a timing of 2:14.031.

With a P7 finish in Race 1, Akhil and his team completed the 25 laps in 1:02:45.890 while Race 2 saw them improving their position marginally at P6. However, at one point Akhil was comfortably poised for a podium finish with P3 before rains played spoilsport. Post the rain, the conditions toughened up, eventually leading Akhil to a respectable P6 finish.

“It was a tough one today, especially after the rains. While we definitely desired a podium finish, but I think we will have to wait till Belgium to make it happen. The car has been in good condition and I think there are some minor changes that we need to make in order to make the podium finish a reality. As a team, we are working hard and I am confident that we will see favourable results very soon,” said Akhil after his race.

Akhil will be back on the grid for Round 3 of the European GT4 at Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium which will take place from June 30 to July 1.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next
Next article
Ashes series: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with low-back stress fracture
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen cruises to Spanish GP win ahead of Hamilton, extends championship lead

Sports

Ashes series: Spinner Jack Leach ruled out with low-back stress fracture

Sports

French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next

Sports

Football: Having gained coach's trust, Akash Mishra set for long innings with Team India

News

Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

News

Sudhir Mishra, Saqib Saleem all praise for each other

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US