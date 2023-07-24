scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian club, has reportedly made a staggering offer of 259 million pounds for Paris Saint-Germain’s forward Kylian Mbappe, setting a potential world-record bid.

The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with the PSG. The French champions left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have decided to put him up for sale. Their aim is to recoup the approximate £150 million they invested to secure his permanent transfer from Monaco back in 2018.

The current world transfer record is the €222m (£200m) PSG paid to sign Brazilian star Neymar from Barcelona in August 2017.

Real Madrid’s Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the top star in the Saudi Arabia football league and plays for Al Nassr.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends
Next article
Ashes 2023: Would play Anderson unless he himself feels he is finished at international level, says Hussain
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Would play Anderson unless he himself feels he is finished at international level, says Hussain

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends

News

Robert Downey Jr. in awe of Cillian Murphy's 'greater sacrifice' to play 'Oppenheimer'

News

Vaani Kapoor has to tap into all her learnings of decade as actor for 'Mandala Murders'

Technology

This sweating, breathing, and walking robot to unravel effect of heat on humans

News

Arjun Bijlani plays prank on Nikki, hides her make-up room keys on sets

Sports

WI v IND: It's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket, says Mohammed Siraj

News

Yogesh Mahajan on 'Shiv Shakti': Joining retelling of universe's first love saga is enriching experience

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany register comprehensive 6-0 win over Morocco

News

Sudip Sharma: My curiosity drives urge to travel different places with work

Sports

Ashes 2023: Todd Murphy’s non-inclusion probably worked out to be a decent selection, says Nathan Lyon

News

Annu Kapoor says, 'Antakshari' transcends generational gap

News

Ameesha Patel reveals flip side on having a blockbuster like ‘Gadar’ in filmography

Sports

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged 14-member squad for fifth Test at The Oval

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Avinash Sachdev tells evicted housemates Falaq Naazz ‘please wait for me’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc look really tired, says Tim Paine

Technology

50% of healthcare professionals endorse AI in clinical practice: Report

Sports

AIFF picks 34 probables for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US