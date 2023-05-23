scorecardresearch
Alberto Noguera signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced that Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera has signed a new one-year contract, extending his stay with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old played a vital role in Mumbai City’s immensely successful campaign last season, which saw the Islanders secure the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) Winners’ Shield as early as eighteen games into the season.

Not only did the Spaniard play his part in Mumbai Cit’ FC’s relentless offence with four crucial goals against Hyderabad FC, Chennayin FC, FC Goa and Odisha FC, but also helped reinforce the Islan’ers’ impermeable defence with 55 tackles, 11 interceptions and 15 blocks.

The attacking midfielder capped off a fine debut season with the Islanders with a stunning goal in a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Club Playoffs, helping Mumbai City FC secure a spot in the Group Stage of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.

“Staying on at Mumbai City was an easy decision for me. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here, and we had a good season last time out. To be able to help make history for the Club, it’s a moment of pride for me and the fans have made me feel like a part of this family. We have important challenges ahead, especially defending our league title and I am ready to help the Club achieve even more,” Noguera was quoted as saying in a media release.

Born in Madrid, Noguera rose through the ranks at Getafe CF before beginning his professional career with Rayo Vallecano. The midfielder has featured at the senior level for Atletico Madrid in La Liga and has plied his trade at several clubs across the Segunda and Tercera divisions in Spain.

Noguera has represented Blackpool FC in England and Baku FC in Azerbaijan as well. Before arriving at Mumbai City FC, Noguera represented FC Goa for two seasons between 202′-2022.

“We’re very happy that Alberto has chosen to extend his stay with us for another season. His experience and ability to positively influence games played a major role in our success this season. His understanding of the game and ability with the ball compliments the players around him and enhances the way we want the team to play,” said Des Buckingham, head coach of Mumbai City FC.

“Alberto’s presence, character and leadership shown each day has been that of a top professional and person and is one I look forward to continuing to work with as we plan for next year,” he added.

–IANS

ak/bsk

