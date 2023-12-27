Aleksandar Vukic, Naomi Osaka and four others named wildcards for Brisbane International

Brisbane, Dec 27 (IANS) Aleksandar Vukic, Rinky Hijikata, Naomi Osaka, Kimberly Birrell, Arina Rodionova and Daria Saville have been named Wildcard entrants for Brisbane International 2024, here on Wednesday.

The recent announcement of wildcard entries for both the men’s and women’s singles draws has added an extra layer of excitement to an already star-studded event.

Vukic, riding the wave of a stellar 2023 season, has seen his ranking soar from outside the top 200 to an impressive world No.62. His breakthrough performance in reaching the ATP singles final at Atlanta not only catapulted him into the top 50 but also earned him a wildcard spot in the Brisbane International. Eager to maintain the momentum, Vukic is set to make his tournament debut in front of the passionate Australian crowd.

“There’s nothing like the Aussie support,” said Vukic to the local media.

Hijikata, a 22-year-old rising star, is equally excited about the prospect of competing in Brisbane for the first time. With career-high rankings of world No.70 in singles and world No.23 in doubles, Hijikata is a force to be reckoned with. Fresh from preseason training at the Queensland Tennis Centre, he expressed his anticipation for experiencing the renowned Australian atmosphere firsthand.

“I’ve never had the chance to play up here, but I’ve heard a lot of great things from all the players, especially the Aussies,” Hijikata said.

“I’ve heard the atmosphere is great, so I’m really looking forward to experiencing that myself,” he added.

The duo will join the likes of Alexei Popyrin, Max Purcell, and Jordan Thompson, forming a formidable Australian presence in the men’s singles main draw. With the added wildcard entry for none other than the legendary Rafael Nadal, fans can expect electrifying matches and intense competition on the sun-soaked courts of Brisbane.

In the women’s singles competition, the wildcards have been granted to a mix of established stars and emerging talents. The inclusion of Naomi Osaka, a global tennis sensation, alongside homegrown talents Kimberly Birrell, Arina Rodionova, and Daria Saville, sets the stage for a riveting battle on the women’s side.

As the countdown to the Brisbane International begins, tennis enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the clash of titans and the emergence of new champions. The stage is set for a thrilling tournament, where the roaring Australian crowd will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in creating an unforgettable atmosphere for both players and spectators alike.

