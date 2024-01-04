Thursday, January 4, 2024
WorldSports

Algerian footballer Youcef Atal fined, given 8-month suspended jail sentence for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Algerian footballer Youcef Atal has been given an eight-month suspended jail sentence for a social media post on Israel-Hamas conflict.

By Agency News Desk
Youcef Atal
Youcef Atal_pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Algerian footballer Youcef Atal has been given an eight-month suspended jail sentence for a social media post on Israel-Hamas conflict.

A Nice right-back, was handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence and fined €45,000 (approximately $49,000) by a French criminal court for ‘provoking hatred on grounds of religion’, French daily Nice-Matin reported.

Atal, who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, shared an Instagram video in October in which a Palestinian preacher prayed to God to send “a black day for the Jews” amid Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Algerian international was in police custody last Thursday in the premises of the Nice judicial police, at the Auvare barracks, for “apology of terrorism and public provocation to hatred or violence”, the report said.

However, he was released the next day under judicial supervision, under bail in the amount of 80,000 euros at the end of the presentation. Atal is prohibited from leaving the national territory, with the exception of his activities as a professional footballer.

The 27-year-old, who has been at Nice since 2018, was suspended by the Ligue 1 club in October after the media post and and the French league also banned him for seven matches.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
'Australia needs to get him into the team': Watson backs Green to replace Warner as Test opener
Next article
Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; flaunts baby bump
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.