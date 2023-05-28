scorecardresearch
All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Delhi Police have detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters and further removed the tents installed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The officials also told wrestlers to not do anything anti-national.

Earlier, protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, also clashed with the police officials when they were stopped by police while marching towards Parliament.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police
How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies
