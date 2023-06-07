scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

All-rounder Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement, added to England's Ashes squad

By Agency News Desk

London, June 7 (IANS) England spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has come out of Test retirement to join the squad for the first two of the Ashes Tests against Australia, starting from June 16.

Moeen replaced Jack Leach, who was withdrawn from the original 16-player squad on Sunday after sustaining a low back stress fracture, which rules him out of the five-match Ashes Test series.

“Warwickshire spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England Men’s Test squad for the first two Men’s Ashes Test matches against Australia starting at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June 2023,” England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old all-rounder, who retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer, has reversed his decision following discussions with Test Captain Ben Stokes, Test Head Coach Brendon McCullum and Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket Rob Key.

“We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign,” Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket said.

The off-spinner will be looking to add to his 64 Test caps. He has scored 2,914 Test runs and has 195 wickets in Test cricket. He will celebrate his 36th birthday during the first Test at Edgbaston on June 16.

The England party will report to Birmingham on Monday. They are due to practice at Edgbaston from June 13.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AI outperforms standard risk model for predicting breast cancer: Study
Next article
Rasika Dugal begins shooting for new web series in Udaipur
This May Also Interest You
News

Rasika Dugal begins shooting for new web series in Udaipur

Health & Lifestyle

AI outperforms standard risk model for predicting breast cancer: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Woman, baby infected with monkeypox after returning to SL from Dubai

Sports

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF (IANS Interview)

News

How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media

Health & Lifestyle

Medical camps for special children in UP

Sports

'I'm going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches', says Tsitsipas

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her diamond ring Fans say if she engaged

News

Al Pacino calls girlfriend's pregnancy special: He 'could not be happier'

Sports

French Open: Alcaraz masterclass overwhelms Tsitsipas; books semifinal clash with Djokovic

News

Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Technology

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

News

Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Custody’, premiere announced

Sports

India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

News

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

Technology

Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US