All-rounder Sutherland propel Australia to an inning and 284 runs victory over South Africa

Perth, Feb 17 (IANS) The Australia women’s team secured a massive innings and 284 runs victory over South Africa women in the one-off Test inside three days. After Annabel Sutherland’s immense double-century on day two, the visitors needed a miracle to overhaul a deficit of 432 runs when they resumed day 3 on 3/67. Australia declared late in the day 2 at 9-575 – the highest Women’s Test innings score in history – with a 499-run advantage.

But South Africa, resilient and unyielding, refused to succumb easily. Led by the defiant duo of Delmi Tucker and Tazmin Brits, they staged a valiant resistance, frustrating the Australian bowlers with a gritty partnership that defied expectations.

Throughout the morning session, Australia was frustrated by Delmi Tucker’s (64 off 181 balls) and Tazmin Brits’ (31 off 127) tenacious 96-run partnership, which saw the former register a composed maiden Test half-century.

A tense 96-run partnership that had lasted more than 40 overs was eventually broken by a quick catch at slip by Phoebe Litchfield, who secured a low chance after Perry found the edge of the Brits’ bat. Australia steadily chipped away at the seven wickets needed, first with pace and then with spin, but Chloe Tryon’s (64 off 153) incredible performance took the Proteas past 200 and into the third session of the day.

Yet, amid their resilience, Australia remained relentless. Spearheaded by the sensational Annabel Sutherland and the hometown heroics of Alana King, they relentlessly chipped away at the Proteas’ defense, inching closer to victory with each delivery.

Fittingly, it was double centurion Annabel Sutherland (2-11) and hometown hero King (1-15) who took the three wickets required shortly after tea, bowling South Africa out for 215.

Australia 575 for 9 dec (Annabel Sutherland 210, Healy 99; Chloe Tyron 3-81, Masabata Klaas 3-85) beat South Africa 76 (Sune Luus 26, Masabata Klaas 10; Brown 5-21, Annabel Sutherland 3-19) and 215 (Delmi Tucker 64, Chloe Tryon 64; Annabel Sutherland 2-11, Ashleigh Gardner 2-29 ) by an innings and 284 runs.

–IANS

hs/