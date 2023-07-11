scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket's inaugural season

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has pulled out of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket due to personal reasons, his team Texas Super Kings announced on Saturday.

Rayudu , who recently retired from all forms of cricket after winning the 2023 Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings, was set to become the first Indian international to play for Texas Super Kings in MLC.

Texas Super Kings on Saturday took Twitter to announce that, “Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season for the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons. He will continue to cheer for the team from India.”

Texas Super Kings are owned by the owners of the Chennai Super Kings franchise and they will begin their MLC 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie in Texas.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup
Next article
Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rishabh Pant responding adequately to the rehab, expected to be declared fit after ODI WC, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

Sports

Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards

Sports

China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

China's Zhou Qihao shocks Ma Long at WTT Ljubljana

Sports

West Indies name squad for 1st Test against India; Uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie earn call-ups

Sports

Mbappe discusses youth empowerment with Cameroonian PM

Sports

Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

Sports

BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah

Sports

Wimbledon: Tsitsipas completes comeback, ends Murray's campaign

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stokes, bowlers keep England alive in third Test against Australia

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Rune move to third round; Sinner enters round of 16

Sports

China departs for FIFA Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey core group to train under Tushar Khandker in national camp

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka holds off Gracheva; Alexandrova, Azarenka also register wins

Sports

Hyderabad FC announce new leadership group, Conor Nestor named first team coach

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten

Sports

Wimbledon: Kostyuk through to third round as Badosa retires with injury

Sports

FC Goa sign Carlos Martinez as new foreign striker

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US