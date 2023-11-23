scorecardresearch
Anahat Singh becomes the youngest Squash National Champion

By Agency News Desk
Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Anahat Singh scripted history on Thursday, becoming the youngest player to win the title in the Senior National Squash Championships in 23 years. Anahat bagged the crown after her opponent, Tanvi Khanna, retired midway through the final due to an injury.

After losing the first game 9-11 to Tanvi, the 15-year-old Anahat led the second set 6-4 before Tanvi fell down holding her right knee at the Indian Squash Academy. Tanvi received medical attention but chose to surrender the match as Anahat became the youngest title winner in 23 years.

After being defeated by Joshna Chinappa last year, Anahat became the National Squash Champion only in her second appearance.

However, Joshna holds the record for being the youngest champion. She had lifted the first of her record 19 national titles at the age of 14 in 2000.

The Delhi-based player won two bronze medals at the Asian Games in the women’s team and the mixed doubles events in Hangzhou, China. She also held the record of being the youngest Indian to become an Asian Games medallist (15 years, six months and 16 days) for a few days before Sanjana Bathula surpassed it.

Anahat was the youngest member of the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in

Birmingham, her win against Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Round of 64 drew attention worldwide before losing 1-3 to Wales’ Emily Whitlock, the then World No. 19.

–IANS

hs/bsk/

