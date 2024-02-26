HomeWorldSports

Andhra Cricket Association accuses Vihari of using foul language, defends decision to sack him as captain (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Hours after India international Hanuma Vihari alleged the management of bias and decided not to play for Andhra, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has accused the player of verbally abusing teammates and misbehaving with coaches and support staff.

With announcing a thorough inquiry into the alleged complaints against Vihari, the ACA said in a statement that Vihari had personally abused a specific player during the Ranji Trophy game against Bengal.

“In January 2024, following the first Ranji Trophy game an email from the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee proposed a new captain due to Vihari’s status as an Indian prospect affecting his season-long availability. Vihari, in response, expressed appreciation for the decision, leading to Ricky Bhui being announced as the new captain by the Senior Selection Committee,” said the ACA statement.

The statement further claimed that ‘complaints were received from teammates, support staff and ACA administrators about Vihari’s use of foul language and abusive behaviour.

The statement also alleged that since joining Andhra from Hyderabad, Vihari has also sought No Objection Certificates to move to other states but has later changed his decisions, apologized and continued playing for Andhra.

Earlier, India batter Hanuma Vihari said in a detailed post on his social media accounts that he would never play for Andhra in domestic cricket after being made to leave captaincy of the team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Vihari’s revelation comes after Andhra lost to Madhya Pradesh by five runs in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 season at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday.

Vihari said he was asked to resign from captaincy following Andhra’s first game of the season against Bengal after he shouted at the 17th player in the team, who was a politician’s son.

“We fought hard till the end, but it wasn’t meant to be. Gutted to lose another quarter with Andhra. This post is about some facts I want to put forward. I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted at the 17th player, and he complained to his dad (who is a politician), and his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me.

“Although we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine. I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left-handed, took Andhra to knockouts 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests.”

“I felt embarrassed but the only reason I continued playing this season was because I respect the game and my team. The sad part is association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and that players are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed, but I’ve not expressed it out until today.

“I’ve decided that I’ll never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect. I love the team. I love the way we’re growing every season, but the association doesn’t want us to grow,” wrote Vihari in his detailed post.

–IANS

bsk/

