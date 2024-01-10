Wednesday, January 10, 2024
WorldSports

Andre Adams named NZ bowling coach for Pakistan T20Is

Andre Adams has been appointed New Zealand's bowling coach for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan at home

By Agency News Desk
Andre Adams named NZ bowling coach for Pakistan T20Is
Andre Adams | Pakistan | T20 _ pic courtesy news agency

Christchurch, Jan 10 (IANS) Former all-rounder Andre Adams has been appointed New Zealand’s bowling coach for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan at home. Adams will work for the five match series as part of head coach Gary Stead’s coaching group, which also features regular batting coach Luke Ronchi.

Adams first full day with the New Zealand squad will be on Wednesday in Auckland.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Donaldson and Team Performance Manager Simon Insley will both take a break during the series against Pakistan, their roles being filled by Cricket Wellington’s Head of Athlete Development, Matt Long, and Central Districts High Performance Manager Dave Meiring, respectively, the New Zealand Cricket release read.

New Zealand’s five-match T20I series against Pakistan gets underway on January 12 in Auckland. The teams will then travel to Hamilton and Dunedin for the second and third games before moving to Christchurch for the last two T20Is.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Cameron Green named in Australia’s Test squad for West Indies series; Renshaw recalled
Next article
Bradley Cooper's mom 'approves' of his relationship with Gigi Hadid
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment