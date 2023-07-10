scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Andy Balbirnie steps down as Ireland captain after World Cup Qualifier exit

By Agency News Desk

Harare (Zimbabwe), July 5 (IANS) Andy Balbirnie has decided to step down as Ireland’s captain after his side failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Ireland failed to advance to the Super Sixes stage of the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, having won only one of their four group games.

Balbirnie captained Ireland in 89 matches across formats – four Tests, 33 ODIs and 52 T20Is, after taking over the leadership in 2019.

He signed off with a thrilling two-wicket win over Nepal in his final match on Tuesday, after which he informed his teammates about his decision to step down.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to step down as ODI and T20I captain. It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team,” Balbirnie said.

“I feel this is the right time for me, but more importantly the team. I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years. Thank you,” he added.

Veteran batter Paul Stirling, who has previously filled in as captain for Ireland on 13 occasions, will step into the role of Ireland captain in ODIs and T20Is on an interim basis.

The 32-year-old is rapidly closing in on Kevin O’Brien’s record as the most capped Irish cricketer and has been a virtual mainstay in the Ireland Men’s team since his debut in 2008.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph leave World Cup qualifier to manage workload ahead of Test series vs India
Next article
LaLiga: From Gundogan’s arrival at FC Barcelona to Modric’s contract renewal, 10 things learned this week
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: Behaviour of some MCC members was just wrong, horribly ironic, says David Gower

Sports

Hockey India League committee convenes in New Delhi today

Sports

I was little bit jealous: Alcaraz wishes Federer was watching his Wimbledon watch

Sports

Doordarshan to telecast Team India tour of West Indies in six languages

Sports

Come in to support England, doesn't need to go beyond that: Root appeals for calm ahead of Headingley Test

Sports

Babar Azam, David Miller to play in Lanka Premier League, Star Sports acquires broadcast rights

Sports

Major League Cricket: Stars of world cricket gather in Houston for pre-season camp

Sports

Ricky Ponting sees traits of Dhoni in Ben Stokes match-winning ability

Sports

LaLiga: From Gundogan’s arrival at FC Barcelona to Modric’s contract renewal, 10 things learned this week

Sports

Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph leave World Cup qualifier to manage workload ahead of Test series vs India

Sports

PM Modi, Anurag Thakur extend greetings to Indian football team on SAFF Championships triumph

Sports

Cricketer Praveen Kumar has miraculous escape in car accident in UP

Sports

13th Pan Arab Games set to open in Algeria

Sports

Botafogo eye move for Uruguayan defender Ponte

Sports

Women's hockey team has no plans of using Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning expert of the men's team

Sports

Focus on youngsters as Indian women's team gears up for Asian Games on a tour of Germany, Spain

Sports

After World Cup Qualifiers debacle, Balbirnie steps down as Ireland's white-ball captain

Sports

SAFF Championship: Sandhu the hero as India defeat Kuwait via penalties in final to lift 9th title (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US