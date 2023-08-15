scorecardresearch
Andy Murray withdraws from Cincinnati Masters due to abdominal strain

Cincinnati (US), Aug 15 (IANS) Former World No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters late Monday night due to an abdominal strain.

The Brit, who last week withdrew ahead of his third-round match in Toronto against Jannik Sinner because of the same injury, will not take the court against 11th seed Karen Khachanov. He will be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old showed his fighting spirit in Canada when he won a two-hour, 47-minute battle in the second round against Max Purcell. After withdrawing at that event, he travelled to Cincinnati, but is not ready to compete.

Khachanov has not competed since losing in the Roland Garros quarter-finals to Novak Djokovic. The 27-year-old, who will now play a lucky loser instead of Murray, has been out because of a groin injury.

