Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

By News Bureau

Colombo, March 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee have brought back the experienced duo of Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera for the white-ball series against New Zealand.

Both Mathews and Perera were named in the two 18-member squads for the ODI and T20I series. Uncapped batters Lasith Croospulle and Sahan Arachchige have also earned their maiden call-up to the white-ball squads for Sri Lanka.

From the white-ball squad that toured India in January, where they lost ODI and T20I series, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Nuwan Thushara and Jeffrey Vandersay miss out on selection for the tour of New Zealand.

The ODI series will hold special importance for the Dasun Shanaka-led side, as it carries ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points with it. Sri Lanka are in 10th place in the Super League table with 77 points.

Sri Lanka will look to gain maximum points against New Zealand, and secure direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, to be held in India in October-November.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who was named in both squads earlier, was withdrawn as he is still undergoing rehabilitation following his left ankle surgery.

“The bowler will not be able to tour, as he is still undergoing his structured return-to-play program, a part of his rehabilitation program, following his left ankle surgery,” said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The ODI series commences on March 25 in Auckland, followed by games in Christchurch and Hamilton. The T20I series will begin on April 2 in Auckland, followed by matches in Dunedin and Queenstown.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Lasith Croospulle, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan.

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead
Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women
