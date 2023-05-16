scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Archer ruled out for rest of English summer with recurrence of an elbow injury

By Agency News Desk

London, May 16 (IANS) England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the English summer, including the Ashes, due to a recurrence of the stress fracture in his right elbow, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Concerns about Archer’s fitness were raised earlier this month when he flew home early, cutting short his stint in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians.

ECB had then released a statement, stating that the 28-year-old was “pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing” but could not take any further part in the IPL. And now, it has been confirmed that the pacer will miss out on the entirety of this summer’s Ashes campaign, which begins at Edgbaston on June 16,

Archer is now set to undergo rehabilitation with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will work on his injury management.

“It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer. He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously,” said ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, in a statement.

“We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later,” he added.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Archer was expected to lead the Mumbai attack in the IPL but played only five of the 10 games when he was part of the squad. He picked up only two wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.

The latest setback piles on the series of injuries Archer has sustained for the better part of the last three years. The ace pacer returned to international cricket in January 2023, although only in the white-ball formats during the series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Archer’s elbow issues date back to early 2020 when he sustained a stress fracture that sidelined him for the first half of the year. In early 2021, he had to go under the knife after a freak injury at home. A stress injury on his back in May 2022 put him on the shelf for the entirety of the year.

Archer finally returned to international cricket earlier this year in January 2023 and played seven matches (four ODIs, three T20Is) against South Africa and Bangladesh. He showed signs of finding his old rhythm, registering his career-best ODI figures (6/40) in just his second game back against South Africa.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple unveils new tools for cognitive, speech, vision accessibility in its products
Next article
'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi HC on Grover, BharatPe dispute
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Redington posts 27% revenue growth in FY23 with PAT of Rs 1,393 cr

Technology

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi HC on Grover, BharatPe dispute

Health & Lifestyle

Apple unveils new tools for cognitive, speech, vision accessibility in its products

News

Sandhya Mridul says Jodha in 'Taj' is a mark of strength

Technology

7 out of 10 Indians shun startup jobs, line up for big corporates

Technology

Top Tesla team 'arriving' in India to explore entry as Musk focuses on EV biz

News

Rapper MC Stan features on Times Square: Has been a dream to take Indian hip-hop to international stage

Health & Lifestyle

US NIH to test universal flu vaccine based on mRNA tech

News

Benedict Cumberbatch cast for screen adaptation of 'Grief is the Thing With Feathers'

Technology

OnMobile launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Sports

Hyderabad hosts India's first-ever drag racing event

Sports

IPL 2023: What I enjoyed most was seeing Shubman Gill use his technique, says Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Meghalaya district imposes curbs to tackle African Swine Fever

Health & Lifestyle

Dry cleaning chemical may raise risk for Parkinson's by 70%: Study

News

Internet isn’t pleased with Priyanka Chopra on Alexandra Cooper’s podcast after being called gay

News

Jamie Foxx, daughter make big announcement weeks after health scare

News

Director of Hindi adaptation of 'The Night Manager' is a fan of Iron Man

News

'In our family, we age backwards,' says SRK after getting Gauri's age wrong

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US