Argentina Grand Prix cancelled due to “current circumstances” in country

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The 2024 Argentina Grand Prix has been cancelled just weeks before the start of the MotoGP season, it was announced on Wednesday.

Slated to be the third race on the calendar in April, Argentina Grand Prix had been abruptly axed. Speculations swirled, and rumors pointed towards spending cuts under the new administration led by President Javier Milei as the primary cause.

MotoGP, in an official statement, revealed that the event’s promoter had cited an inability to guarantee the essential services required to meet MotoGP standards. “Due to the current circumstances in Argentina, the promoter of the event has communicated that it is currently unable to guarantee the services required for the Grand Prix to take place in 2024 at MotoGP standards.”

“This event will not be replaced on the 2024 calendar. MotoGP hopes to return to race at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2025.”

The disappointment among fans was palpable, knowing they would miss out on the iconic Termas de Rio Hondo circuit action. Adding to the blow, the announcement clarified that the Argentina GP would not be replaced on the 2024 calendar.

Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning champion from Ducati, found himself in a unique situation. Eager to chase a third consecutive championship win, the cancellation of the Argentina GP disrupted the rhythm of the season. Bagnaia, known for his skill and determination, now faced an unexpected three-week gap between the Portugal GP on March 24 and the Americas GP in Texas.

The unexpected turn of events prompted riders and teams to reevaluate their strategies and training regimens. The extended break offered both challenges and opportunities, forcing competitors to stay sharp while adjusting to the revised schedule.

Despite the setback, the Qatar GP on March 10 will mark the beginning of what promised to be a record-breaking 21-round season.

–IANS

hs/